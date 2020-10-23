news

Ratings: Center overtakes Reform as popular party for October

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) speaking on
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) speaking on "Otse uudistemajast". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Coalition Center Party overtook Reform as the most popular party in Estonia for the month of October, according to a poll by Turu-uuringute AS.

If elections were to take place right now, the coalition Center Party would receive 27 percent of votes, ahead of opposition Reform Party by a percentage point, according to the latest Turu-uuringute survey.

In September, the most popular party was Reform with 27 percent, Center's support for last month was 24 percent.

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) increased compared to September - from 16 percent to 18 percent. 9 percent of respondents would elect opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE), down two points from last month.

Isamaa, the smallest of the three coalition parties, received 5 percent support, the same as it was in the month of September and has remained largely the same over the last months.

The remaining parties would not exceed the elctoral threshold, the Estonian Greens saw 3 percent support in the latest survey, the Estonian Party for the Future (TULE) received a single percentage point of support. 3 percent of respondents would instead support an independent candidate.

Although the support for parties has not changed much when compared to September, the support for the coalition has increased from 44 percent to 49 percent. The opposition saw a concurrent drop in support, from 38 percent in September to 35 now.

The survey questions 873 Estonian citizens aged 18 and up in the period of October 1-15. 422 interviews were done face-to-face, 451 respondents answered online.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

