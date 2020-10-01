DFDS to increase number of departures on Estonia-Sweden route

From October 4, Danish international shipping and logistics company DFDS will increase the number of departures of the Paldiski-Kapellskär route to two per day and close the Paldiski-Hanko route due to insufficient custom.

The Patria Seaways vessel serving the Paldiski-Hanko ship will be used on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

The number of weekly departures on the freight and passenger route between the ports of Paldiski and Kapellskär in Sweden will increase from 14 to 22 departures.

"The growth trend in freight and passenger volumes on this route has remained strong, clients have wanted bigger volumes and more frequent departures for a long time. I am very glad that we can offer it now, increasing the number of departures in both directions on almost all days," Anders Refsgaard, DFDS Vice President and Head of Baltic Business Unit, said.

Paldiski-Hanko route will be closed

"Unfortunately, this means that we will end offering the service between Paldiski and Hanko because the demand has decreased on the route. Instead, we can offer our Estonian-Finnish route customers transfer on the Tallinn-Helsinki and Muuga-Vuosaari routes," Refsgaard said.

--

