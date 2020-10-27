National Library creates card game to identify fake news

The National Library's specialists have created a card game "Trollist targem" (Smarter than a troll) to develop young people's media literacy. With humorous questions, it tests the gamers' skills in a world full of trolls and dubious information.

This week, media competence week is celebrated in Estonia with the aim of increasing awareness of the information space and the threats within it. One important skill is critical thinking when using both social media and consuming media.

The National Library in Tallinn is expecting students of different ages to take part in free education programs where they are taught to identify fake news.

The library invited schools to play the card game and to record themselves playing it. Now, based on submitted feedback, the library will develop the game further.

The library's curator of educational activities Pille Slabina said the library is also offering middle and high-school students a free media competence lesson "Libastudes libauudistele" (Slipping on fake news).

"In the fake news lessons, we will develop media literacy of young people through real-life examples. In our visions, the person who has passed the lesson should be able to critically evaluate the information spreading in media and better identify manipulation. Also, they needs to know how to protect themselves and close ones from cyberbullying," Slabina said.

In addition to the media competence theme lesson, the library is offering other lessons from history and cartography to the European Union and lawmaking.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!