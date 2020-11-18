news

Estonia joined by over 20 countries on religious freedom declaration ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Foreign ministers of over 20 countries nationwide have adopted an Estonia-initiated declaration on safe places of worship, focusing on religious communities in conflict areas.

"Estonia has been a very active participant in the alliance's work and the Declaration on Safe Places of Worship adopted at the meeting is among the first results of our activities," said foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) Tuesday, via ministry spokespersons and referring to an International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA) online meeting.

"The declaration is a response to conflicts, especially those related to totalitarian and extreme ideologies, which puts religious communities in a particularly vulnerable situation," Reinsalu continued.

"We must continue international efforts to protect these communities and ensure the protection of their human rights," he added.

Estonia is among the 27 IRBFA founding states of the, established on February 5, 2020 in Washington. The alliance aims to improve cooperation and coordination in protecting the freedom of religion or belief. The IRBFA countries' ministers meet annually on a rotational basis.

The declaration's full text is here.

While Estonia's populace has according to some surveys among the lowest incidences of belief in a deity in Europe, the country has no state church or national religion as such, meaning that relative freedom to engage in whichever belief or non-belief an individual wants is much higher than in many other lands.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal work starts next year, ends 2025

20:00

Estonia joined by over 20 countries on religious freedom declaration

19:10

Defense Forces suspends leave for conscripts until end of November

18:38

State agencies awaiting late delivery of surgical masks

18:01

SDE asking people to contribute to failure of marriage referendum

17:33

15 PERH employees diagnosed with coronavirus

17:06

ERR ethics adviser: Õhtuleht pulled Reps' children into unethical scandal

16:30

Riigikogu protection money to grow to €6 million in elections year

15:57

Pohlak: Democracy should not be put on standby because of difficult times

15:24

Number of hospitalized coronavirus patients expected to reach spring peak

14:55

Education minister: I have to get the work-life balance better

14:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid confirms Alar Laneman new interior minister

13:41

Close contacts directed to self-isolation can stay on quarantine leave

12:54

Education minister: No wrong-doing in ministry minding my children

12:21

Hospital chief doctor: Lockdown inevitable in Estonia

11:52

Erik Laidvee stepping down as Eesti Raudtee CEO

11:19

Former Prosecutor General mulls politics debut with Isamaa breakaway group

10:55

Health Board: 274 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

10:26

Student wins expulsion court case against music and theater academy

09:37

Ratings: Estonia 200 support rise continues

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: