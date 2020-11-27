Detailed plan submitted for 13-storey tower in Tallinn

A detailed plan has been submitted for a new eye-catching 13-storey building in central Tallinn which the architects say represents male and female energy.

Pronksi Kinnisvara OÜ has submitted a detailed plan by Künnapu & Padrik Arhitektibüroo for a building at the intersection of Tartu Road and Pronksi Street.

The two buildings, a 13-storey tower and an eight-storey building, will be connected with a large curved screen and will be white and covered with brightly colored shapes.

The architectural firm notes in the detailed plan that male and female energy is represented in the composition of the building. The vertical pillar represents men and the smaller building - designed like a wave - represents women.

Designs for the building at the intersection of Tartu Road and Pronksi Street in Tallinn. Source: Arhitektuuribüroo Künnapu&Padrik

The building currently standing on the spot would be demolished and the Pronksi 19 and J. Kunderi 4a lots merged.

There will be an inner street between Pronksi Street and Tartu Road where there will be entrances to offices, shops and bars. The layout of the building also envisages rooms for a restaurant with a roof terrace on the 12th and 13th floors. There would be a two-storey car park in the basement.

Architects Vilen Künnapu and Ain Padrik are the authors of the buildings of the Viru Keskus, the Estonian Methodist Church and the Tigutorn (Snail Tower) in Tartu.

The detailed plan has been submitted but has not been given the go-ahead.

The Tigutorn is the tower behind the AHHAA Science Center in Tartu. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Simo Sepp

--

