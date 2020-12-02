Deputy mayor advises architects to scale down controversial building design

Architects who submitted plans for an eye-catching 13-storey building at the intersection of Tartu Road and Pronksi Street in Tallinn have been told to scale down their plans.

Pronksi Kinnisvara OÜ submitted a detailed plan for initiation to the Tallinn City Planning Board last week by Arhitektibüroo Künnapu & Padrik. The building has proven to be controversial with many people objecting to the plans and some even going so far as to launch a petition against it.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Andrei Novikov said this is only a request to initiate a detailed plan which has not been discussed in the city government yet. He said the developer should think about a more conservative solution.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said: "According to the preliminary assessment, it does not correspond to the thematic plan of high-rise buildings, nor does the building density correspond to what should be there. Special conditions of heritage protection should be observed here. All these restrictions together, and in addition it is one of the main streets of Tallinn, should also signal to the developer that a much more conservative-looking building would be suitable."

The submitted design is for two buildings, a 13-storey tower and an eight-storey building, will be connected with a large curved screen and will be white and covered with brightly colored shapes.

The architectural firm notes in the detailed plan that male and female energy is represented in the composition of the building. The vertical pillar represents men and the smaller building - designed like a wave - represents women.

The building currently standing on the spot would be demolished and the Pronksi 19 and J. Kunderi 4a lots merged.

Architects Vilen Künnapu and Ain Padrik have also designed Viru Keskus, the Estonian Methodist Church in Tallinn and Tartu's Tigutorn town.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!