news

Deputy mayor advises architects to scale down controversial building design ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Designs for the building at the intersection of Tartu Road and Pronksi Street in Tallinn.
Designs for the building at the intersection of Tartu Road and Pronksi Street in Tallinn. Source: Arhitektuuribüroo Künnapu&Padrik
News

Architects who submitted plans for an eye-catching 13-storey building at the intersection of Tartu Road and Pronksi Street in Tallinn have been told to scale down their plans.

Pronksi Kinnisvara OÜ submitted a detailed plan for initiation to the Tallinn City Planning Board last week by Arhitektibüroo Künnapu & Padrik. The building has proven to be controversial with many people objecting to the plans and some even going so far as to launch a petition against it.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Andrei Novikov said this is only a request to initiate a detailed plan which has not been discussed in the city government yet. He said the developer should think about a more conservative solution.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said: "According to the preliminary assessment, it does not correspond to the thematic plan of high-rise buildings, nor does the building density correspond to what should be there. Special conditions of heritage protection should be observed here. All these restrictions together, and in addition it is one of the main streets of Tallinn, should also signal to the developer that a much more conservative-looking building would be suitable."

The submitted design is for two buildings, a 13-storey tower and an eight-storey building, will be connected with a large curved screen and will be white and covered with brightly colored shapes. 

The architectural firm notes in the detailed plan that male and female energy is represented in the composition of the building. The vertical pillar represents men and the smaller building - designed like a wave - represents women.  

The building currently standing on the spot would be demolished and the Pronksi 19 and J. Kunderi 4a lots merged.

Architects Vilen Künnapu and Ain Padrik have also designed Viru Keskus, the Estonian Methodist Church in Tallinn and Tartu's Tigutorn town.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:04

Tänak heads to final WRC 2020 Monza round with mathematical title chance

19:57

Less than 1 percent of teachers tested positive for coronavirus

19:22

2021 population census will delve more deeply into nature of immigration

18:57

Second covid testing tent opens at Tartu's Song Festival Grounds

18:25

Tallinn's J. Poska street undergoing major roadworks to October 2021

17:51

Tõnis Kons: Freedom of views still valid in Estonia

17:23

Two Southern Prefecture border guard dogs retire

16:55

Estonia's rate of coronavirus stabilizing, not yet declining

16:23

Tallinn mayor: Face-masks should be compulsory at outdoor mass events too

15:55

Deputy mayor advises architects to scale down controversial building design

15:27

Polar bear Rasputin settles into new home at Tallinn Zoo

14:59

Health Board: 524 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, one death Updated

14:52

November's cyber attack left foreign ministry intranet unmolested

14:33

Voting opens for Tartu's Deed of the Year 2020

14:08

Sõnaus new words contest receives 4,000 proposals

13:40

Jüri Vips confirmed Red Bull F1 test driver for rest of season

13:29

Lutsar: Restrictions need to be tougher

13:12

Final 2021 budget vote scheduled for December 9

12:49

Health Board to send additional coronavirus support to Ida-Viru County

12:17

Research and development in Estonia is driven by business sector

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: