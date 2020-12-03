news

PÖFF audience award shared by two Estonian movies

News
Romet and Raul Esko's
Romet and Raul Esko's "Väguga löödud"
News

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival's (PÖFF) audience award went to two Estonian films for the first time in history: Lauri Randl's "Hüvasti, NSVL-i" ("Farewell, USSR") and Romet Esko's "Välguga löödud" shared the award. Around a thousand people participated in the voting.

"Väguga löödud", which won the PÖFF Shorts National contest program, is dedicated to rapper Mängupoi$$ Käru, who died at the age of 19. Romet Esko and his brother go back in time, trying to understand the unexpected death of their friend.

"Hüvasti, NSVL" is a nostalgic drama-comedy of the colorful life of an Ingrian-Finnish family during the final years of the Soviet Union era, through the eyes of the family's son Johannes. The feature movie filled cinemas both in-theater and online, and all 500 tickets were sold out.

The value of the audience award is €2,000, which will be presented by the city of Tallinn. The sum is divided equally between both winners.

The Black Nights Film Festival took place on November 13-29, and the online cinema is still open until December 6.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

