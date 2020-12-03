PÖFF audience award shared by two Estonian movies

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival's (PÖFF) audience award went to two Estonian films for the first time in history: Lauri Randl's "Hüvasti, NSVL-i" ("Farewell, USSR") and Romet Esko's "Välguga löödud" shared the award. Around a thousand people participated in the voting.

"Väguga löödud", which won the PÖFF Shorts National contest program, is dedicated to rapper Mängupoi$$ Käru, who died at the age of 19. Romet Esko and his brother go back in time, trying to understand the unexpected death of their friend.

"Hüvasti, NSVL" is a nostalgic drama-comedy of the colorful life of an Ingrian-Finnish family during the final years of the Soviet Union era, through the eyes of the family's son Johannes. The feature movie filled cinemas both in-theater and online, and all 500 tickets were sold out.

The value of the audience award is €2,000, which will be presented by the city of Tallinn. The sum is divided equally between both winners.

The Black Nights Film Festival took place on November 13-29, and the online cinema is still open until December 6.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!