Former U.S. Secretary of State awarded Estonian Order of Merit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian and U.S. flags.
Estonian and U.S. flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia will award an Order of Merit to former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz on his 100th birthday for his services to Estonia.

"We are very honoured to recognise George Shultz, the former U.S. Secretary of State. The people of Estonia will never forget his services to the restoration of our independence," Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

Reinsalu said Shultz was integral to Estonia achieving its freedom and advocated for the policy of non-recognition.

"In 1983, George Shultz, the U.S. Secretary of State at the time, wrote to the Consul General of the Republic of Estonia and acting ambassador Ernst Jaakson that Soviet Union troops invaded Estonia in 1940, and assured him that the United States had never recognised their occupation and did not intend to change that principle in the future," Reinsalu said.

As the Secretary of State, Shultz valued transatlantic relations. "The transatlantic link was, is and remains a cornerstone of Estonia's foreign policy and the guarantor of security in Europe. We are committed to reinforcing this link," Reinsalu said.

George Shultz was the Secretary of State of the United States between 1982 and 1989. He has held various cabinet posts. On December 13, Shultz will celebrate his 100th birthday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Former U.S. Secretary of State awarded Estonian Order of Merit

16:21

More people requiring aid than Estonian foodbank can provide

15:56

Finance ministry: Virtual currency service providers require more attention

15:08

Lutsar: Record cases caused by backlog of previous days' tests

14:51

Telia: People in Estonia more mobile than during spring coronavirus wave

13:55

Police, Border Guard Board crisis reserve starts to form

13:02

Health Board: 760 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths Updated

12:27

20,000 face masks to be distributed to Ida-Viru County residents

11:44

Seven coalition members may vote against marriage referendum draft

10:10

Unemployment fund has found 500 new carers and nurses

09:24

Researcher: 350 covid hospital patients at Christmas is positive scenario

08:16

Airlines keen to restart flights from Tallinn

07:40

Ida-Viru County coronavirus restrictions enter into force

11.12

Tallinn allows primary pupils to study in school if necessary

11.12

Election of new Narva mayor postponed again

11.12

EU member states agree on common climate goal for 2030

11.12

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate surpasses UK, France and Germany

11.12

Mayor: Tallinn not to send students to school break earlier

11.12

"Undergods" art director Elo Soode nominated for UK film award

11.12

Helme threatens oil plant opponents with leaving EU

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: