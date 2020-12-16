Peterkop: No legal obstacles for MS Estonia investigation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The MS Estonia.
The MS Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Wednesday saw the first meeting of the Riigikogu MS Estonia shipwreck support group that hosted State Secretary Taimar Peterkop and head of the former investigative committee Margus Kurm. Peterkop told members of the committee of recent developments and differences in legislation of the countries involved.

The meeting concentrated on cooperation between Estonia, Finland and Sweden and the fact that laws of the latter two make diving to the wreck impossible.

Peterkop told ERR after the meeting that there are no legal hurdles in Estonia.

"We have carried out an expert analysis in terms of the state's and technical capacity, scientific and private sector means. So we would have a clear picture once things get underway," the state secretary added.

There have been claims in the media that countries and investigative committees have not been in touch with next of kin of victims to a sufficient degree and that not all of their statements were taken into account during the first official investigation.

Peterkop said that he has met with representatives of the next of kin of victims on three occasions and they have been heard.

"Of course, people want us to dive down to the wreck immediately. However, preparations will take time," he said.

Peterkop also pointed out that transparency of the process is a priority, including maintaining close contacts with next of kin and the press.

The state secretary added that a precise time frame cannot be laid down as the planning process is in the early stages still, while the technological side has already been discussed.

The Riigikogu support group is made up of chairman Kalle Grünthal (EKRE), deputy chairman Marika Tuus-Laul (Center) and members Kert Kingo (EKRE), Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE), Oudekki Loone (Center), Urmas Espenberg (EKRE), Kai Rimmel (EKRE), Urmas Reitelmann (EKRE), Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE), Heljo Pikhof (SDE) and Anti Poolamets (EKRE).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16.12

Peterkop: No legal obstacles for MS Estonia investigation

16.12

Last Riigikogu sitting before Christmas to be held remotely

16.12

Lasnamäe has Tallinn's highest rate of coronavirus

16.12

Estonian transport company Bolt raises €150 million

16.12

Karilaid: Opposition's behavior unstatesmanlike

16.12

EU approves Estonia's €450 million renewable energy support scheme

16.12

PM: We can overcome virus with vaccines, restrictions, responsible behavior

16.12

From lynx to turtles: How are Estonia's endangered species doing?

16.12

Health Board: Growth in daily new COVID-19 cases slowing down

16.12

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks to take place in six districts

16.12

Elering to build condenser stations to connect to continental Europe grid

16.12

Building work ends on Sillamäe's sea promenade

16.12

Bank of Estonia forecasts 2.5 percent economic downturn in 2020

16.12

Gallery: National Library showing rare, old textbooks for first time

16.12

Global Estonian Report: Christmas Edition

16.12

Põlluaas: Riigikogu moving to remote working not necessary

16.12

Bank of Estonia: Estonia's economy is doing better than expected Updated

16.12

Health Board: 590 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths

16.12

Lutsar on closing schools: It is not the best idea

16.12

Party ratings: Support for Reform drops below 30 percent

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: