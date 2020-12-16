Peterkop: No legal obstacles for MS Estonia investigation

Wednesday saw the first meeting of the Riigikogu MS Estonia shipwreck support group that hosted State Secretary Taimar Peterkop and head of the former investigative committee Margus Kurm. Peterkop told members of the committee of recent developments and differences in legislation of the countries involved.

The meeting concentrated on cooperation between Estonia, Finland and Sweden and the fact that laws of the latter two make diving to the wreck impossible.

Peterkop told ERR after the meeting that there are no legal hurdles in Estonia.

"We have carried out an expert analysis in terms of the state's and technical capacity, scientific and private sector means. So we would have a clear picture once things get underway," the state secretary added.

There have been claims in the media that countries and investigative committees have not been in touch with next of kin of victims to a sufficient degree and that not all of their statements were taken into account during the first official investigation.

Peterkop said that he has met with representatives of the next of kin of victims on three occasions and they have been heard.

"Of course, people want us to dive down to the wreck immediately. However, preparations will take time," he said.

Peterkop also pointed out that transparency of the process is a priority, including maintaining close contacts with next of kin and the press.

The state secretary added that a precise time frame cannot be laid down as the planning process is in the early stages still, while the technological side has already been discussed.

The Riigikogu support group is made up of chairman Kalle Grünthal (EKRE), deputy chairman Marika Tuus-Laul (Center) and members Kert Kingo (EKRE), Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE), Oudekki Loone (Center), Urmas Espenberg (EKRE), Kai Rimmel (EKRE), Urmas Reitelmann (EKRE), Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE), Heljo Pikhof (SDE) and Anti Poolamets (EKRE).

