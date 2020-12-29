Almost half of public holidays in 2021 fall on weekends ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Independence Day in Tallinn.
Independence Day in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In 2021, five of Estonia's 12 national and public holidays will fall on the weekend and four public holidays will take place on Fridays.

The first day of Easter (April 4), Spring Day (May 1), Pentecost Day 1 (May 23), Christmas day (December 25) and Boxing day all take place on weekends next year. January 1, 2022 is also a Saturday.

New Year's Eve, Good Friday, Independence Day and Christmas Eve all fall on Fridays.

National and public holidays are days off in Estonia. The working day preceding New Year, the anniversary of the Republic, Victory Day and Christmas Eve are shortened by three hours on the basis of the Employment Contracts Act.

Victory Day and Midsummer's Day will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The anniversary of the Republic on February 24 is on Wednesday.

Editor: Helen Wright

