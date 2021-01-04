Marriage referendum campaigns raise €150,000 in donations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A wedding in Tallinn.
A wedding in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Campaigns for the 'yes' and 'no' sides of the forthcoming same-sex marriage referendum have raised €150,000 worth of donations over the last few months.

The Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) has raised €70,000 with a Christmas campaign and the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK) has raised €80,000 after its launch at the end of 2020. 

SALK's average donation was approximately €25, Tarmo Jüristo, head of the foundation, told ERR. The money will be spent on paying Jüristo and several part-time members of staff a small salary and carrying out additional research.

SAPTK said its campaign had exceeded expectations as the initial goal was €50,000. Head of SAPTK Varro Vooglaid said he would not discuss the matter with ERR, accusing the national broadcaster of previously spreading lies about the foundation's activities in the past. The foundation also commissions research, usually from the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

The Riigikogu is discussing holding a referendum on the issue of marriage on April 18, in which Estonian citizens would be asked: "Should marriage remain a union between a man and a woman in Estonia?". Neither outcome would change the law currently in force in Estonia.

In order for the vote to take place on that date, the bill should be adopted in January, but the opposition has added almost 10,000 amendments to the bill which means it will likely not be possible to adopt the bill this month or, potentially, at all.

It is not yet clear how the coalition will proceed.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:12

Coronavirus round-up: December 28 - January 3

17:24

Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Estonia

16:44

University of Tartu Library former director returns to Tartu City Council

16:25

Marriage referendum campaigns raise €150,000 in donations

15:42

Reform Party MP: EKRE seeking to isolate Estonia from friends and partners

15:26

President tells government to 'pull yourselves together' Updated

15:16

Archaeologists discover Medieval, early modern objects in Tartu city center

14:45

2020 warmest year in Estonian climate history

14:08

Tuuli Tomingas takes biathlon crown in Estonian championships

13:16

Kalev/Cramo United League game off after players get infected with COVID-19

12:53

Pärnu care home to open two buildings with 50 new places in 2021

12:26

Gallery: Drama Theater hands out Ants awards

12:01

Health Board: 390 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, seven deaths Updated

11:46

Hunt and Bengals finish season with 35-point loss to Ravens

11:22

Nearly a quarter million speeding violations recorded in 2020

10:57

Russian politicians criticize Põlluaas' Tartu Peace Treaty comment

10:25

99 ideas will be put to vote in Tallinn's first participatory budget

09:53

Social minister: European Union has fallen behind in vaccine race

09:45

Gallery: Defense minister commemorates War of Independence anniversary Updated

09:25

Bank of Estonia: Estonians' savings increased during coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: