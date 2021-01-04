Marriage referendum campaigns raise €150,000 in donations

Campaigns for the 'yes' and 'no' sides of the forthcoming same-sex marriage referendum have raised €150,000 worth of donations over the last few months.

The Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) has raised €70,000 with a Christmas campaign and the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK) has raised €80,000 after its launch at the end of 2020.

SALK's average donation was approximately €25, Tarmo Jüristo, head of the foundation, told ERR. The money will be spent on paying Jüristo and several part-time members of staff a small salary and carrying out additional research.

SAPTK said its campaign had exceeded expectations as the initial goal was €50,000. Head of SAPTK Varro Vooglaid said he would not discuss the matter with ERR, accusing the national broadcaster of previously spreading lies about the foundation's activities in the past. The foundation also commissions research, usually from the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

The Riigikogu is discussing holding a referendum on the issue of marriage on April 18, in which Estonian citizens would be asked: "Should marriage remain a union between a man and a woman in Estonia?". Neither outcome would change the law currently in force in Estonia.

In order for the vote to take place on that date, the bill should be adopted in January, but the opposition has added almost 10,000 amendments to the bill which means it will likely not be possible to adopt the bill this month or, potentially, at all.

It is not yet clear how the coalition will proceed.

