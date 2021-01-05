Health Board: 429 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27.
Six people infected with coronavirus died and 429 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. The 14-day infection rate is 549.14 per 100,000 inhabitants.

311 cases were diagnosed in Harju County with 234 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County had 27 new cases, there were 20 in Tartu County, 12 in Pärnu County, 10 in Järva County, nine in Viljandi County, seven in Lääne-Viru County and five each in Valga, Rapla and Võru counties.

There were four new cases in Saare County, two in Lääne County and one in Jõgeva County. Eleven cases had no information in the population register.

3806 tests were analyzed during the day giving a positive share of 11.3 percent.  257 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 397 people being treated in hospital, 25 less than the day before. There are 29 people using ventilators and 46 patients in intensive care. 

So far, 3,188 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 653 vaccinations were administered during the last day. Data about vaccinations can be viewed on the Health Board's website.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

