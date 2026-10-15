X!

Estonia would allow criminal proceeds to be confiscated without a conviction

News
When confiscating criminal assets without a conviction, a person must not be labeled a criminal, even implicitly. Pictured is the start of the Port of Tallinn trial.
When confiscating criminal assets without a conviction, a person must not be labeled a criminal, even implicitly. Pictured is the start of the Port of Tallinn trial. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia plans to work with other European Union countries to amend legislation to allow assets obtained through criminal activity to be confiscated even without a criminal conviction.

It was about six years ago that the Supreme Court ruled to permanently terminate criminal proceedings against Edgar Savisaar who had been accused of corruption. The court found that Savisaar was so seriously ill that even if convicted, he would be unable to serve a sentence.

Similarly, no one was convicted in the lengthy Port of Tallinn corruption trial. In that case, the court ruled that the alleged corruption offenses had passed the statute of limitations.

Under a plan agreed upon by European Union member states, it would in the future be possible to confiscate assets belonging to individuals or companies even without a criminal conviction, provided a court determines that the assets are of criminal origin.

This would be possible, for example, if a suspect becomes seriously ill, evades proceedings or the statute of limitations on the offense has expired.

So far, only a small proportion of criminal proceeds have been successfully confiscated, both in Estonia and across Europe more broadly. In large-scale fraud cases, for example, it may be possible to clearly establish that assets were obtained illegally, while proving the precise role of each participant is more difficult.

"If these assets were obtained through criminal activity, terminating the proceedings would essentially mean that the criminal proceeds would remain in the hands of those who committed the offenses, allowing them to profit from their crimes. The process involves proving where the assets came from and establishing that they are of criminal origin, meaning they were obtained as a result of a crime. Once that has been proven, the assets can be confiscated," explained Andreas Kangur, head of the Penal Law and Procedure Division at the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs.

The European Convention on Human Rights states that everyone charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to law. The same principle is enshrined in Estonia's Constitution.

Kangur also emphasized that confiscating criminal assets in this way must not involve labeling someone a criminal, even implicitly.

"The European Court of Human Rights has ruled on such cases and found that, as long as someone is not explicitly labeled a criminal, confiscation without a criminal conviction does not violate the presumption of innocence under the European Convention on Human Rights," Kangur said.

Chief State Prosecutor Alar Lehesmets said that confiscating assets without a criminal conviction is far from unprecedented.

Alar Lehesmets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Many European countries have had such measures in place for a long time, including the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Sweden has had a similar provision for several years. Estonia is by no means breaking new ground here. On the contrary, we are actually lagging behind and are only now taking steps to combat crime that more progressive countries have already taken," Lehesmets said.

Estonia is therefore moving in step with other European Union member states in adopting the so-called asset recovery and confiscation directive. In fact, Estonia is already running behind schedule, as member states agreed to adopt the legislation by the end of November.

"Drafting this legislation has not been easy for us. Some of the measures that, as I understand it, have become fairly widely accepted in many European countries still seem quite radical to us," Kangur said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Elisa to shut down 2G network in 2028, competitors hold back for now

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

16:01

Tartu prison director: Dissatisfaction with prison life hardly out of the ordinary

15:37

Eesti 200 to decide Sunday on running with Greens at Riigikogu election

15:32

Foreign minister: One must ensure one's own survival when inflicting pain on Russia

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

14:15

Company managing Narva border queue asks city for support after traffic dries up

13:38

Major investment to take Skeleton's valuation over €1 billion

12:58

Ida-Viru County's only psychiatric hospital closes doors

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

14.10

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

14.10

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

11:05

Estonia would allow criminal proceeds to be confiscated without a conviction

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

08:33

Estonia's EE-ALARM test sets SMS record but sheltering gaps remain

14.10

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

12:18

Tallinn tram driver: TLT doesn't train staff enough or review incidents

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

14.10

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo