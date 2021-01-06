Tallinn's population increased by fewer than 2,000 people in 2020

Tallinn's population increased by 1,762 people last year and the total number of citizens living in the capital numbered 445,688 as of January 1, 2021.

The population rose by 0.4 percent over the course of the year. The number of people living in Kesklinn and Haabersti increased the most and the decline was steepest in Nõmme, Mustamäe and North Tallinn.

The are 1.2 times more women than men living in Tallinn, the highest share of children live in Pirita and Mustamäe has the highest proportion of over 75s. The districts with the most working-age people (15-74) are Mustamäe and North Tallinn.

The average age of a Tallinner is 41.7 years and there are 34 people aged 100 or older in the capital, all of whom are women.



