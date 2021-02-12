Highest number of new arrivals in Tartu 2020 were from abroad ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The city of Tartu Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Simo Sepp
4,617 people registered their place of residence as in the city of Tartu while 4,700 left the city in 2020.

In 2020, Tartu gained the most residents from foreign countries but lost the most residents to the rural municipalities of Tartu County, Harju County and Tallinn.

Last year, a total of 4,617 people registered their place of residence as Tartu in the population register, of whom 2,226 were men and 2,391 were women.

The highest number of new arrivals was from abroad, with 1,098 registering Tartu as a new place of residence. The second highest number came from Tartu County (1,057) followed by Harju County and Tallinn (713), Võru County (204), Põlva County (173), and Valga County (164). 

Most of the residents coming to Tartu from abroad were from Finland (195), Ukraine (95), Germany (92), and Russia (79). A total of 28 people from Latvia and 19 people from Lithuania moved to Tartu. The most exotic places were, for example, the Philippines (2), Colombia (1), Qatar (1), Malaysia (1), Nepal (1) and Mauritius (1).

Merje Laimets, coordinator of the Tartu Welcome Centre, explained that foreigners and their family members come to Tartu primarily because of the local institutions of higher education. "People come to study at Tartu's institutions of higher education, but also to teach," she said.

A total of 4,700 people left Tartu, of which 2,178 were men and 2,522 women.

Most people left for Tartu County (1,922), Harju County and Tallinn (965), abroad (618 people), or to neighboring counties. Of the foreign countries, most residents moved from Tartu to Finland (163) and Germany (106). A total of 42 people left Tartu for France, 38 for Italy, and 23 for Spain.

At the beginning of 2021, the biggest groups by nationality in Tartu were Estonians (74,234), Russians (12,399), Finns (1,211) and Ukrainians (1,051).

These are followed by 347 Belarusians, 272 Germans, 250 Latvians, 154 Italians, 143 Hindus and 142 Lithuanians. In addition, Tartu is also home to Chechens (4), Walloons (4), Congolese (3), Ossetians (3), Tibetans (2), Abkhazians (1), Afrikaans (1) and Pashtuns (1).

--

Editor: Helen Wright



