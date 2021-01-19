ERR News to live-stream TalTech conference on the future of education ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
TalTech logo
TalTech logo Source: TalTech
News

On Thursday, January 21, Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) is organizing a virtual development conference where the future of education, TalTech's role in Estonia and the world, the contribution of science and universities solving global challenges will be discussed in panels. The conference will be carried live by ERR News.

To name but a few participants, the speakers are scheduled to be TalTech's researchers, students and prominent people in Estonia and beyond. For example, the Head of TalTech's Open University Hanno Tomberg, Senior Vice President of TU Munich Gerhard Müller, European Commission's Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson and TalTech's expert of health technologies Margus Viigimaa, will all be covering topics.

The conference is to be divided into five discussion panels:

1 p.m. - Models of the universities of the future
2 p.m. - Climate neutrality and the university's role in it
3 p.m. - Healthy living – health technologies and food
4 p.m. - The university's role in companies becoming more high-tech
5 p.m. - The university's role in global challenges

The event is hosted by ERR journalist Johannes Tralla, and in between the panel discussions, Kristjan Järvi and Elina Nechayeva are to perform.

The conference can be seen live on ERR News site on January 21 from 12.30 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.01

Eesti Energia pursues Elering wind farm dispute in court

19.01

Estonia shipwreck investigator: Estonia should take lead role

19.01

Circle K to begin selling ethanol-free gasoline

19.01

Center withdraws party finances watchdog removal bill

19.01

ERR News to live-stream TalTech conference on the future of education

19.01

Party ratings: Center see rise in support after Ratas' resignation

19.01

Alcohol industry welcomes Reform-Center 'tax peace'

19.01

439 people have received second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

19.01

Feature | Estonia's first year on the United Nations Security Council

19.01

SDE MP: Tallinn ought to have official nudist beach

19.01

AK: Swedish law change to ease MS Estonia investigations

19.01

Most of Ruhnu's residents get coronavirus first vaccine in one fell swoop

19.01

Kaljulaid through to second round of OECD leadership election

19.01

Virologist: Even those immune to COVID-19 must wear masks

19.01

Reform MP: Estonia crucial in brokering Russia-West relations

19.01

Culture minister proposes athletes be vaccinated for Olympic qualifications

19.01

Estonia planning to apply for UN Security Council membership 2050-2051

19.01

Relaxed restrictions don't bring catering facilities much comfort

19.01

Riigikogu switches to remote sittings due to coronavirus outbreak

19.01

Government green-lights Tartu Ski Marathon

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: