ERR News to live-stream TalTech conference on the future of education

On Thursday, January 21, Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) is organizing a virtual development conference where the future of education, TalTech's role in Estonia and the world, the contribution of science and universities solving global challenges will be discussed in panels. The conference will be carried live by ERR News.

To name but a few participants, the speakers are scheduled to be TalTech's researchers, students and prominent people in Estonia and beyond. For example, the Head of TalTech's Open University Hanno Tomberg, Senior Vice President of TU Munich Gerhard Müller, European Commission's Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson and TalTech's expert of health technologies Margus Viigimaa, will all be covering topics.

The conference is to be divided into five discussion panels:

1 p.m. - Models of the universities of the future

2 p.m. - Climate neutrality and the university's role in it

3 p.m. - Healthy living – health technologies and food

4 p.m. - The university's role in companies becoming more high-tech

5 p.m. - The university's role in global challenges

The event is hosted by ERR journalist Johannes Tralla, and in between the panel discussions, Kristjan Järvi and Elina Nechayeva are to perform.

The conference can be seen live on ERR News site on January 21 from 12.30 p.m.

