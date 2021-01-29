Reform MP tests positive for covid-19, party leaders self-isolating

Reform Party member Hanno Pevkur, who appeared on TV show "Esimene stuudio" alongside political party leaders on Wednesday, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The politician wrote on social media that he had had a mild fever on Thursday and later tested positive for COVID-19. He said he did not know where he picked up the virus.

On Wednesday evening he was part of a debate on ETV's show "Esimene stuudio" alongside Center Party deputy chairman Mailis Reps, EKRE chairman Martin Helme, SDE chairman Indrek Saar, Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder and presenter Johannes Tralla. All have now been told they must isolate.

Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas and Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas were not present and did not take part in the debate.

Peep Kala, editor-in-chief of ETV's current affairs programs, said all safety rules were followed during preparation and filming of the show.

"The program's technical team wore masks. The guests, including Hanno Pevkur, wore masks until they went on air. The distance between the guests in the studio was at least two meters," Kala said, who has also been told to self-isolate

Pevkur said he has already informed his close contacts.

"Fortunately, I haven't had much contact [with people]. There was an electronic session all day yesterday [Thursday] and I didn't come in contact with anyone. All meetings the previous day were online. And on Wednesday, there was also a Riigikogu sitting which was relatively short," said Pevkur.

The Reform Party's spokesperson Kajar Kase said on Wednesday the party's Riigikogu faction meeting took place virtually and there was no work happening on Friday. Next week there will be no sittings taking place in the Riigikogu.

