Hosts of "Olukorrast riigis" condemn Annus behavior ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Hosts of "Olukorrast riigis" Harry Tuul and Andrus Karnau Source: ERR
Hosts of Raadio 2 talk show "Olukorrast riigis" Andrus Karnau and Harry Tuul criticized businessman Toomas Annus' behavior who said he will stop sponsoring all athletes after he was recently associated with funding the doping of Estonian cross-country skiers.

His activities serve himself more than they do sports in Estonia – it has been a way to create a positive image for himself and his companies as opposed to altruistic support for young Estonian skiers or cyclists, Karnau found.

Tuul agreed that Annus' decision does not look good.

Karnau wondered at the businessman's decision to cut around €500,000 in support for young athletes after ETV investigative journalism program "Pealtnägija" covered his potential ties to the doping scandal. He said that the news was published in Eesti Ekspress on Monday, while Annus decided to go after "Pealtnägija" that covered the same information a few days later.

Annus has been at odds with "Pealtnägija" in the past over the land swap deals scandal where he was convicted in court, Tuul pointed out. He added that Annus' payments did not support skiing as much as they did coach Mati Alaver and Team Haanja members of which used doping. "While he may claim he knew nothing about doping, it is hardly convincing considering his close ties to the field," Tuul remarked.

Karnau emphasized that there is no way to claim for sure that Annus knew where his money ended up. It is nevertheless peculiar that the businessman transferred a part of sums meant for Team Haanja directly to Karel Tammjärv who used it to pay a German doping doctor.

Tuul said he believes this thing is not over yet and new revelations concerning the doping scandal are in the pipeline.

The hosts also discussed priority vaccination of high-ranking public servants and the new government's coalition agreement.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

