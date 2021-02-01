Estonian foreign minister expresses 'grave concern' about Myanmar situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Minster of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets has expressed "grave concern" after reports the Myanmar army detained the country's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and seized control of the country.

Early Monday, Myanmar's military announced it has taken control of the country and a one-year state of emergency has been declared, a decade after agreeing to hand power to a civilian government, the BBC reported.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of her governing party have been detained. The coup follows a landslide election win by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

Estonia's foreign minister wrote on Twitter the events "endanger democratic transition in the country" and she called for the release of civilian leaders.  

Liimets was sworn in as minister of foreign affairs last Tuesday and is aligned with the Center Party.

Editor: Helen Wright

