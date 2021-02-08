Swedish court to announce decision on MS Estonia gravesite peace case

A Swedish court is to announce its decision in respect to a 2019 case on the violation of the MS Estonia gravesite peace. The case is particularly high-profile because those diving illegally to the wreck site were making a documentary which has since been show on the Discovery Channel in Sweden.

The accused are Swedish MS Estonia documentary filmmakers Henrik Evertsson and Linus Andersson, neither of whom have pleaded guilty. The prosecutor at the court in the city of Gothenburg is demanding a suspended sentence and further penalties, ERR reports.

The film crew sent a remotely controlled dive-bot in making the documentary, which revealed a large hole in the hull of the vessel - which sank in 1994 at the cost of 852 lives - and cast doubt in some circles on the official report of the shipwreck.

Sweden, Estonia and Finland opted to declare the shipwreck site a gravesite, whose disturbance is not allowed under any circumstances.

The findings detected in the documentary initiated callings for a new, official investigation, however, and Sweden is recently decided to make legislative changes to permit official dives for this purpose to the wreck, which lies in around 100 meters of water south of the Turku archipelago.--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!