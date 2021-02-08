Swedish court to announce decision on MS Estonia gravesite peace case ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The hole in the side of MS Estonia. Source: ERR
News

A Swedish court is to announce its decision in respect to a 2019 case on the violation of the MS Estonia gravesite peace. The case is particularly high-profile because those diving illegally to the wreck site were making a documentary which has since been show on the Discovery Channel in Sweden.

The accused are Swedish MS Estonia documentary filmmakers Henrik Evertsson and Linus Andersson, neither of whom have pleaded guilty. The prosecutor at the court in the city of Gothenburg is demanding a suspended sentence and further penalties, ERR reports.

The film crew sent a remotely controlled dive-bot in making the documentary, which revealed a large hole in the hull of the vessel - which sank in 1994 at the cost of 852 lives - and cast doubt in some circles on the official report of the shipwreck.

Sweden, Estonia and Finland opted to declare the shipwreck site a gravesite, whose disturbance is not allowed under any circumstances.

The findings detected in the documentary initiated callings for a new, official investigation, however, and Sweden is recently decided to make legislative changes to permit official dives for this purpose to the wreck, which lies in around 100 meters of water south of the Turku archipelago.--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Laagna tee fatal accident driver partly admits guilt

12:24

University of Tartu study: Wastewater COVID-19 traces reach record high

11:56

Reform Party mayoral candidate: Center likely to retain power in Tallinn

11:21

Kanepi jumps 29 places in world rankings after hot streak

10:57

Study: Majority of COVID-19 patients had antibodies eight months later

10:48

Health Board: 339 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

10:38

Swedish court to announce decision on MS Estonia gravesite peace case

10:29

1247 information line seeks more volunteers

09:35

Narva's greatest budgetary challenges to come in education

09:30

Portal: EU hits out at UK higher visa fees for Estonian citizens

08:25

Risto Lillemets posts 6,089 points in Tallinn heptathlon event

07.02

Estonia marks Day of Solidarity with Belarus

07.02

Samost and Sildam discussed official-like ministers in new government

07.02

'Olukorrast riigis': People could lose second pillar assets on the market

07.02

Indrek Kiisler: I feel sorry for Anneli Ott and Eva-Maria Liimets

07.02

Kalev/Cramo beats Moscow CSKA

07.02

Mairo Rääsk: Place of new immigrants in Estonian education

07.02

Estonia takes delivery of first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

07.02

Von der Leyen and Simson: United against the virus

07.02

Estonia and Lithuania to attend 17+1 summit on lower level

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: