No Estonian film shortlisted for Oscars in 2021

"My Dear Corpses" Source: Press materials
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the final candidates in the nine categories at this year's Academy Awards, and while four Estonian films were submitted, none of them have made the final cut.

The nine categories are: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short-subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (original score), Music (original song), Animates Short Film, Live-Action Short Film, Visual Effects.

The Estonian Film Institue submitted Veiko Õunpuu's "The Last Ones", German Golub's feature "My Dear Corpses", Kerli Kirch Schneider's short feature "Virago" and Eeva Mägi's short documentary "Heart Near Sõrve" to the competition.

Although no Estonia film made it to the shortlist, Latvia's "Blizzard of Souls" is in the shortlist of best original score category, composed by Latvian-American Lolita Rimanise.

Last year's Oscars saw the Estonian movie of the preceding year, "Tõde ja Õigus", also fail to make the final cut. The last time an Estonian movie did make it to the last hurdle was in 2014 when the Estonian-Georgian co-production "Tangerines" was nominated Best Foreign Language Film, losing out on the night to Polish movie "Ida".

This year's Oscars ceremony, the 93rd Academy Awards, takes place in April.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

