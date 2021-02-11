Health Board: 677 new cases of coronavirus, three deaths

677 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday. There were three deaths and 455 people are being treated in hospital.

Three new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving an 82-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, and a 65-year-old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 480 people in Estonia in total.

There were 321 new cases in Harju County and of those 216 new cases were in Tallinn.

106 new cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 44 in Tartu County, 37 in Pärnu County, 26 in Võru County, 24 in Saare County and 22 in Lääne-Viru County, there were 19 each in Rapla and Järva counties, 14 in Viljandi County, nine in Jõgeva County, eight in Hiiu County, seven each in Lääne and Põlva counties, and five in Valga County.

Nine cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,754 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 11.8 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 574.3 per 100,000 inhabitants,

As of Thursday morning, 455 patients are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. Of these, 32 are in intensive care and 13 are using ventilators. Fifty-five new cases were opened in the last day.

So far, 41,731 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and 20,026 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

