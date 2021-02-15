Lääne-County ballet dance on ice in gets international exposure ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Lääne-County's ballet studio on ice. Source: ERR
This year's winter has brought all sorts of activities on to snow and ice, with at least one of them making the news internationally. Lääne-County's ballet studio's children danced on the ice on Matsalu bay, on the west coast. This Sunday, a journalist from newswire Reuters was reportedly covering the story.

The members of the Lääne County Ballet Studio, as well as the parents who came to see them, were present at the spot near Haeska on Sunday afternoon, February 14, afternoon.

Participants danced on a rotating ice wheel cut out of sea ice. The rotating ice wheel, powered by a boat engine by a local farmer, inspired the children's instructor with the idea to dance while effectively at sea.

"Right now, all [regular] performances have been missed due to the coronavirus, but the children really want to perform. Then the idea arose to dance outside, on the ice," said Ingrid Rink, the leader of the Lääne County Ballet Studio.

It was the first time for the children to dance in such conditions, she said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

