Gallery: Eesti Laul 2021 rehearsals underway

The semi-final of Eesti Laul 2021 will take place on Thursday and rehearsals are in full swing.

Those competing on Thursday for the title are:

1. Tanja: "Best Night Ever"

2. Hans Nayna: "One By One"

3. Wiiralt: "Tuuled"

4. Kea: "Hypnotized"

5. Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto: "Wingman"

6. Karl Killing: "Kiss Me"

7. Nika Marula: "Calm Down"

8. Egert Milder: "Free Again"

9. Tuuli Rand: "Üks öö"

10. Koit Toome: "We Could Have Been Beautiful"

11. Kristin Kalnapenk: "Find A Way"

12. Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova: "Ma olen siin"

Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no audience at the concert, but the contest can be watched online on ETV from 7.30 p.m.

