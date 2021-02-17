Gallery: Eesti Laul 2021 rehearsals underway ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
The semi-final of Eesti Laul 2021 will take place on Thursday and rehearsals are in full swing.
Those competing on Thursday for the title are:
1. Tanja: "Best Night Ever"
2. Hans Nayna: "One By One"
3. Wiiralt: "Tuuled"
4. Kea: "Hypnotized"
5. Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto: "Wingman"
6. Karl Killing: "Kiss Me"
7. Nika Marula: "Calm Down"
8. Egert Milder: "Free Again"
9. Tuuli Rand: "Üks öö"
10. Koit Toome: "We Could Have Been Beautiful"
11. Kristin Kalnapenk: "Find A Way"
12. Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova: "Ma olen siin"
Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no audience at the concert, but the contest can be watched online on ETV from 7.30 p.m.
Editor: Helen Wright
