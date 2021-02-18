Head of Tartu University clinic: Additional restrictions are inevitable ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Joel Starkopf Source: ERR
News

Since the number of hospital patients has been increasing and people needing hospital care are mainly patients belonging to risk groups, coronavirus restrictions need to be stricter, Tartu University's head of crisis committee, Doctor Joel Starkopf, told Vikerraadio Thursday morning.

Starkopf explained that every sixth patient on active treatment has a COVID-19 positive diagnosis.

"As of today, most South Estonian hospitals have at least some COVID-19 positives, starting from Viljandi hospital and finishing with Tartu University clinic," Starkopf said.

He added that deepening the restrictions is therefore inevitable. Starkopf highlighted that in the hospitals, over 70 percent of the patients are over 40, while 40 percent are aged over 80.

"When we manage to get patients vaccinated, then the hospitals' workload will decrease and we can then relax the restrictions," he added.

Starkopf stressed that scientific studies don't reveal that schools are the most likely location for the virus to spread, but it should be taken into consideration that the number of school outbreaks is increasing anyway. Students can bring the virus home and infect their elderly family members, he said.

"Panic is never a good helper. We will manage with different situations, but I can say that for two months hard and serious work has been done."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

374 private homes renovated with help of Kredex grant in 2020

16:05

Head of Tartu University clinic: Additional restrictions are inevitable

15:31

Klavan returns from two-month hiatus to face Vetkal's Roma U-19

15:19

Coronavirus restrictions: Schools on remote learning from March 1 Updated

15:02

Rapid coronavirus testing point opens in Paldiski port

14:35

Illegal social media ride-shares competing with taxi services

14:07

Six finalists to be revealed in first Eesti Laul semi-finals

13:41

Frontline employees will be vaccinated in coming weeks

13:21

Passengers with forged covid test certificates caught at Tallinn Airport

13:08

Health minister on vaccines: There will be none in storage by week's end

12:36

Ministry official: Russia not likely to change soon, EU and NATO key

12:07

Mikk Marran: 2021 to be more violent than usual in Russia

11:55

Liimets invites Latvia to join cross-border vaccine certificates project

11:31

Record number of coronavirus vaccinations administered on Wednesday

11:08

Wrestler Heiki Nabi tests positive for doping Updated

11:07

Põlva Hospital outbreak is slowly winding down

10:43

Foreign minister: We can initiate ratifying Estonia-Russia border treaty

10:39

Health Board: 996 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, four deaths

10:19

Government acknowledges vaccination failures

09:54

Freestyle ski star: Father both physically abusive and using me as cash cow

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: