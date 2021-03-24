Tallinn to join European minute of silence for covid pandemic victims ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A health care worker treating a coronavirus patient at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center. Source: PERH
News

Tallinn will participate in a Europe-wide minute of silence for the victims of coronavirus on Wednesday to mark a year since the start of the pandemic.

The minute of silence is an initiative of the city network Eurocities, of which Tallinn is a member. Eurocities is a network of 198 European cities from 38 countries, representing 130 million people.

 The minute of silence will take place at 1 p.m. EET.

"Europe needs a joint moment of reflection," said Dario Nardella, president of Eurocities and Mayor of Florence. "Let us pause for a minute to mourn the dead, to honour those suffering from the consequences of the pandemic, and to reflect on our own situation – to take a breath in the hectic everyday struggle we all experience." 

As events are not possible at the moment, everyone should observe this minute of silence for themselves. To support a shared experience, Eurocities offers a video live stream with Dario Nardella: "I invite everyone to join and to be silent together for a moment, to commemorate, and to find new strength together."

The video livestream can be accessed at https://youtu.be/CXTiU9xilOo.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:32

Social ministry: People aged 50 and up should be next for leftover doses

12:09

Positive COVID-19 case forces multiple changes in football national team

11:43

MEP: Estonia needs to leave 17+1 cooperation format

11:19

Defense forces launch campaign to attract more female conscripts

10:50

Smart Bike Share network expands in Tartu, nearby municipalities

10:36

Health Board: 1,553 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:31

Kallas on additional restrictions: There is little left we can do

10:05

Tallinn to join European minute of silence for covid pandemic victims

09:41

Children unlikely to return to school before end of April

09:18

Women's epee team through to Tokyo Summer Olympics

08:47

Kaia Kanepi starts Miami tournament with straight set victory

08:22

Party ratings: Support levels stabilize, with Reform still in first place

23.03

AK: Communism memorial discussion delays Narva church restoration

23.03

Study: Large-scale labor immigration not necessary in Estonia

23.03

University of Tartu: Around 2.5 percent of adults coronavirus-infectious

23.03

Statistics: 2020 International seaborne passenger figures down 61 percent

23.03

Foreign minister discusses Turkey with EU counterparts

23.03

Film Institute manager: Estonian filmmaking probably postponed to autumn

23.03

Indrek Kiisler: Let us soon set free the vaccinated

23.03

Watch live: eGA's Digital Health Security and Vaccine Certificate talk

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: