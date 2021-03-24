Tallinn to join European minute of silence for covid pandemic victims

Tallinn will participate in a Europe-wide minute of silence for the victims of coronavirus on Wednesday to mark a year since the start of the pandemic.

The minute of silence is an initiative of the city network Eurocities, of which Tallinn is a member. Eurocities is a network of 198 European cities from 38 countries, representing 130 million people.

The minute of silence will take place at 1 p.m. EET.

"Europe needs a joint moment of reflection," said Dario Nardella, president of Eurocities and Mayor of Florence. "Let us pause for a minute to mourn the dead, to honour those suffering from the consequences of the pandemic, and to reflect on our own situation – to take a breath in the hectic everyday struggle we all experience."

As events are not possible at the moment, everyone should observe this minute of silence for themselves. To support a shared experience, Eurocities offers a video live stream with Dario Nardella: "I invite everyone to join and to be silent together for a moment, to commemorate, and to find new strength together."

The video livestream can be accessed at https://youtu.be/CXTiU9xilOo.

