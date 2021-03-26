Record number of coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

Next week, 64,130 coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive in Estonia - a new record.

In total, 44,240 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 19,980 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech will arrive in Estonia next week, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday.

There will be no Moderna vaccine delivery, but 10,800 Moderna doses will arrive today.

Data from the Health Board shows the previous record high number of doses were delivered in week 10. Then, 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 7,200 doses of Moderna and 14,040 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were delivered.

Last week, 30,000 doses arrived in Estonia.

By the end of next week, the number of corona vaccine doses arriving in Estonia should increase to over 200,000.

