Estonian conductor and pianist Jaan Ots debuts on Greek Public Broadcaster

News
Jaan Ots.
News

Young conductor and pianist Jaan Ots will perform on March 26 in front of Greek state-owned broadcaster's Symphony Orchestra for the first time.

The concert will be broadcast online and was recorded by the Public Broadcast studio on March 19. The program belongs to the orchestra's radio concert series and will air on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

In the music program, the orchestra's first instrumental ensemble "The Triumph of Mars" from Verdi's opera "Aida" will play first, then Jaan Ots will appear on stage, playing Arvo Pärt's piano piece "Für Alina". Conducted by Jaan Ots, the Greek National Orchestra performs Pärt's "Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten" and Mozart's Symphony No. 38 ("Prague").

Prior to his debut in front of the National Orchestra in Athens, Jaan Ots has collaborated with the Greek National Opera in 2019 on the production of Shostakovich's opera "Lady Macbeth".

Since 2017, Jaan Ots has been the conductor and artistic director of the Tallinn Music High School Symphony Orchestra.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

