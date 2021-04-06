€3.3 million expansion planned for Tallinn's Balti Jaam station

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Balti jaam rail station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

State-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee) and Leonhard Weiss OU have entered into a contract for expanding the Balti Jaam central railway station of Tallinn for slightly over €3.3 million.

In the framework of the project, two new station tracks will be built at the station complete with platforms, as well as an additional main track built between the Paldiski Road rail bridge and Kitsekula station.

Riho Vjatkin, head of the construction service at Estonian Railways, said the company was extremely pleased to start construction works at a hub so important for the city of Tallinn, as no new station tracks have been built at the central station for decades and the last major reconstructions concerning platforms were performed in 2012. 

The two additional station tracks and platforms to be built as part of the project will increase the station's capacity. 

"Where today trains operating in the east and south directions use the same tracks for entering and exiting the station, in the future there will be two tracks," Vjatkin said. 

He added that considering pending large-scale investments by Estonian Railways in electrification and the modernization of traffic control systems in the coming few years, expanding the central railway station serves as a good prerequisite for increasing the numbers of departures of passenger trains. The works are to be started in the second quarter of this year.

A related undertaking, the building of a new rail bridge over Paldiski Road, is already underway. 

The railway infrastructure company said that the construction works at the station will have no major impact on the movement of train passengers, as all existing platforms will remain in use throughout the period of the works. Some major construction works in the Kitsekula area, which require stoppages to traffic, will be carried out in the fall and passengers will be informed about them in advance. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:46

Ratas postpones coronavirus vaccination Updated

15:42

€3.3 million expansion planned for Tallinn's Balti Jaam station

15:13

Signe Riisalo: Average pension should be and remain exempt from income tax

14:40

Supreme Court: Defense reason enough for limiting wind farm developments

14:22

Lutsar: Restrictions should be based on infections and deaths

13:54

Doctors start using free volunteer-built vaccine distribution app

13:21

Estonia to establish international development cooperation center

12:47

Mass vaccination failed in Ida-Viru County but was popular elsewhere

12:12

Committee: Landfilling taking place under label of recycling

11:37

Third of Estonian residents do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19

10:53

Health Board: 899 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 13 deaths

10:11

EKRE chairman: Vaccination is key to exiting restrictions

09:46

Speed limits to increase from Tuesday

08:54

Side effects of vaccine notified to authorities on 118 occasions last week

08:51

Ministry: When 70 percent of elderly are vaccinated, age limit can drop

08:25

Coronavirus round-up: March 29 - April 4

05.04

Tallinn changes first grade allocation process

05.04

Hospital design procurement suspended due to possible conflict of interest

05.04

Riigikogu finance committee rejects amendments to supplementary budget bill

05.04

66,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia over next two weeks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: