Estonian Railways and railway workers' union sign collective agreement

State-owned railtrack operator Eesti Raudtee (Estonian Railways) and the Estonian Railway Workers' Trade Union signed a collective agreement on Tuesday, which will bring workers additional benefits in 2022.

Eesti Raudtee board chair Kaido Zimmermann said the company's cooperation with the union is good and negotiations went smoothly. "We value the feedback provided by the union, because we have a common desire to contribute to the motivation of Estonian Railways workers," Zimmermann noted.

The new collective agreement looked at the workers' social guarantees and benefits, as well as the conditions for unpaid leave.

Estonian Railway Workers' Trade Union board chair Oleg Tšubarov said the union is glad to sign the collective agreement during the coronavirus crisis. "The new deal offers the employees of Eesti Raudtee more protection and a pay increase. All previously agreed to social guarantees will also remain valid," Tšubarov said.

There are some 700 people working for Eesti Raudtee.

--

