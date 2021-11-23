Estonian Railways and railway workers' union sign collective agreement

News
Stretch of railtrack in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
Stretch of railtrack in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

State-owned railtrack operator Eesti Raudtee (Estonian Railways) and the Estonian Railway Workers' Trade Union signed a collective agreement on Tuesday, which will bring workers additional benefits in 2022.

Eesti Raudtee board chair Kaido Zimmermann said the company's cooperation with the union is good and negotiations went smoothly. "We value the feedback provided by the union, because we have a common desire to contribute to the motivation of Estonian Railways workers," Zimmermann noted.

The new collective agreement looked at the workers' social guarantees and benefits, as well as the conditions for unpaid leave.

Estonian Railway Workers' Trade Union board chair Oleg Tšubarov said the union is glad to sign the collective agreement during the coronavirus crisis. "The new deal offers the employees of Eesti Raudtee more protection and a pay increase. All previously agreed to social guarantees will also remain valid," Tšubarov said.

There are some 700 people working for Eesti Raudtee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:41

Riigikogu finance committee sends state budget for third reading

21:28

Estonian-Russian border secured with razor blade wire in Narva

21:25

Tallinn schools to return to contact learning next week

19:21

€292,000 of this year's protection money goes to religious organizations

18:40

Audit Office recommends dental care benefit conditions be reassessed

18:15

Prosecutor's office: October 23 demonstrations were free speech issue

17:31

Estonian Railways and railway workers' union sign collective agreement

17:02

Ministers: Cooperation in Okas 2021 border work has been good

16:33

Tõnis Saarts: How the national conservatives became liberal democrats

16:09

Estonian MP: Ukraine is an obsession for Russia

15:41

Tallink cruise ferry forced to return to port after engine failure

15:12

COVID-19 medicines not likely to arrive to Estonia before year's end

14:45

Fixing schoolhouses' ventilation systems delayed

14:29

Border guard head: We need faster way to send people back across the border

14:18

Between bad, worse and worst: Europe faces tough tests this winter

13:59

Daily: Opaque transaction reason for education ministry official's release

13:23

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Education innovation in E-Stonia

13:09

Luik: Ukrainian army and western unity could prevent Russian attack

12:56

3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

12:25

Vseviov: Lukashenko wants to create confusion, divide and gain legitimacy

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

09:18

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims Updated

10:32

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

20.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 22

22.11

Weather service issues icy road warning across Estonia

09:36

Education ministry: Some students are selling rapid tests

22.11

Gallery: Winter wonderland at Valaste Waterfall

22.11

Health Board: 445 hospitalized covid patients, 403 new cases, 11 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: