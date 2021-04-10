Tartu begins collecting participative budget 2022 ideas

Starting on Monday (April 12), citizens of Tartu can submit ideas for the participative budget (kaasava eelarve) 2022 to contribute to making the city a nicer place to live.

€200,000 has been allocated for the budget and two ideas will be selected with a budget of €100,000 each. Entries can be submitted until May 2.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) is calling on Tartu residents to actively submit ideas.

"The participative budget gives all residents of Tartu the opportunity to submit their own good ideas. I hope that there will be a lot of fresh ideas which, if implemented, would breathe new life into some areas or strengthen communication between communities," he said.

An idea submitted to the participative budget must offer a benefit to the public, be in public use and must not lead to unreasonable costs for the city's budget in the future.

In 2022, at least two of the ideas that received the most votes in the referendum will be implemented.

Ideas can be submitted at www.tartu.ee/kaasaveelarve.

After the ideas have been received, their feasibility will be assessed by experts in the field. This will be followed by public debates on the ideas, where it will be determined which ideas will be put to the final vote in October.

The authors of ideas are expected to take part throughout the entire participative budget process in presenting their ideas.

Tartu first began experimenting with participative budgeting in 2013 and will be organising it for the ninth year this year. To date, eleven ideas have been implemented with the support of the participative budget, three of which are currently underway this year.

Last years winning ideas were fixing up of the Tartu Catholic Education Center's courtyard, the construction of a grandstand at the Raadi green football park and an area inspiring movement next to the Veeriku School.

