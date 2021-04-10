Tartu begins collecting participative budget 2022 ideas

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Young people looking at an exhibition of participatory budget ideas in Tartu in 2020. Source: Mana Kaasik.
News

Starting on Monday (April 12), citizens of Tartu can submit ideas for the participative budget (kaasava eelarve) 2022 to contribute to making the city a nicer place to live.

€200,000 has been allocated for the budget and two ideas will be selected with a budget of €100,000 each. Entries can be submitted until May 2.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) is calling on Tartu residents to actively submit ideas.

"The participative budget gives all residents of Tartu the opportunity to submit their own good ideas. I hope that there will be a lot of fresh ideas which, if implemented, would breathe new life into some areas or strengthen communication between communities," he said.

An idea submitted to the participative budget must offer a benefit to the public, be in public use and must not lead to unreasonable costs for the city's budget in the future.

In 2022, at least two of the ideas that received the most votes in the referendum will be implemented.

Ideas can be submitted at www.tartu.ee/kaasaveelarve.

After the ideas have been received, their feasibility will be assessed by experts in the field. This will be followed by public debates on the ideas, where it will be determined which ideas will be put to the final vote in October.

The authors of ideas are expected to take part throughout the entire participative budget process in presenting their ideas.

Tartu first began experimenting with participative budgeting in 2013 and will be organising it for the ninth year this year. To date, eleven ideas have been implemented with the support of the participative budget, three of which are currently underway this year.

Last years winning ideas were fixing up of the Tartu Catholic Education Center's courtyard, the construction of a grandstand at the Raadi green football park and an area inspiring movement next to the Veeriku School.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Tartu begins collecting participative budget 2022 ideas

15:08

Port of Tallinn launches competition to name new bridge

14:11

Mihkelson: Phone call between Estonia, Russia marks clear step forward

14:05

Spanish FM visits Estonia marking diplomatic relations centenary

13:02

Tallinn to join European Green City Accord

12:03

Estonian house and rent prices more than doubled since 2010

11:05

Court hands shock imprisonment to customs official for bribe-taking

10:55

Health Board: 639 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

10:03

Estonian president, ministers send condolences after death of Prince Philip

09:05

Estonia, Russia discuss Ukraine, regional cooperation, border ratification

08:01

Police to disperse protesters at Toompea Updated

08:01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia: April 12-18

09.04

Coronavirus level in wastewater remains high but shows signs of decline

09.04

Estonian films postpone premiers until summer

09.04

Employees and students dismayed at Centre for Arts closure

09.04

PPA: Private parties are a cause for concern

09.04

International project 'Urban Eco Islands' successfully completed in Aegna

09.04

Record number of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Thursday

09.04

Hospital occupancy rate falls to 60 percent

09.04

Rapla defeats reigning champion Ventspils in Estonian-Latvian league

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: