Nearly 600 more deaths than births registered in March

A baby's feet (picture is illustrative). Source: Pixabay
Some 1,230 births and some 1,819 deaths were registered in Estonia in March, thus nearly 600 more deaths than births were registered during the month.

According to the population facts department of the Ministry of the Interior, population registration offices across Estonia registered a total of 1,230 births during March and, among the children born, boys numbered 625 and girls 605.

There were 21 pairs of twins among the children born during the month, including five pairs of boys, eight pairs of girls and eight mixed pairs. In a breakdown by region, births numbered 443 in Tallinn, 171 in Harju County, 13 in Hiiumaa, 77 in East-Viru County, 24 in Jogeva County, 33 in Jarva County, 14 in Laane County, 49 in West-Viru County, 14 in Polva County, 68 in Parnu County, 34 in Rapla County, 27 in Saaremaa, 165 in Tartu County, 23 in Valga County, 43 in Viljandi County and 32 in Voru County.

The number of deaths registered during the month was 1,819.

Marriages numbered 286, including 34 registered by notaries and one registered by a member of the clergy. A total of 188 marriages were divorced. A new name was given to 150 people, including a new first name to 26 people, a new surname to 111 people and a new first name and a new surname to 13 people.

In the same month the year before, altogether 1,087 births, 1,405 deaths, 272 marriages and 185 divorces were registered, while a new name was given to 91 people.

Editor: Helen Wright

