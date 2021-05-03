Kaljulaid visiting Poland to mark May 3 Constitution anniversary

President Kersti Kaljulaid will visit Poland on Monday to celebrate the 230th anniversary of the May 3 Constitution of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth.

The presidents of the Baltic States Kersti Kaljulaid, Egils Levits and Gitanas Nauseda and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will also participate.

All heads of state will sign a joint declaration and discuss the relationship between the law and the well-being of the people.

LRT English explains the May 3 Constitution of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth and its significance here.

Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained on Twitter: " [The] May 3 Constitution and the mutual Pledge of the Commonwealth of the Two Nations laid the foundations for the civic political identity in Lithuania and Poland. The ideas and the spirit of the Constitution continue to inspire our countries up to this day."

#May3Constitution and the mutual Pledge of the Commonwealth of the Two Nations laid the foundations for the civic political identity in #Lithuania and #Poland. The ideas and the spirit of the Constitution continue to inspire our countries up to this day. https://t.co/IheSiOFHi6 pic.twitter.com/9ndf7H5JFg — Lithuania MFA (@LithuaniaMFA) April 30, 2021

Kaljulaid will then continue her visit in Poland until Wednesday where she will discuss the effects of Covid-19, economic recovery, the green and digital revolution with President of Poland Andrej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and others.

May 4 is also the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On May 4, 1921, the first Estonian diplomat was accredited in Warsaw.

Additionally, she will open an open-air exhibition on Estonian-Polish relations 1918-1939 in Lazienki Park in Warsaw. The President will return to Estonia on Wednesday evening

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!