Robert Rooba signs one-year contract with KHL team Severstal
Estonian hockey player Robert Rooba signed a one-year contract with Russian hockey club Severstal Cherepovets after his terrific season in the Finnish Liiga.
Last season, Severstal Cherepovets finished sixth in the regular season of the second strongest hockey league in the world but was bounced from the KHL play-offs in the first round.
Rooba had the best season of his career last season, scoring 30 goals for his Jyväskylä side in the Finnish top-flight Liiga. The Estonian finished second for the season in goals and told ERR after the season that he is awaiting interest from outside of Finland.
"I will be honest, I have been in Finland for quite some time now but have never received such attention before. It has been a very positive surprise. Unfortunately, an Estonian hockey player is still an exotic sight, but also that I am not some young NHL hopeful, who people would have expected this out of. Rather, I have been a year-to-year performer, have done my thing and I have now risen to the point I am at today," Rooba said.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste