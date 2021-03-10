Rooba's overtime winner gives JYP tenth victory of season

Estonian hockey player Robert Rooba scored an overtime goal in the Finnish top-flight Liiga hockey league to give his home club JYP their tenth win of the season.

There were no goals scored in regular time between JYP and KalPa, but Rooba's decider came in the 14th second of overtime. Assists went to Antti Kalapudas and Anttoni Honka.

JYP has ten wins, three overtime wins, six overtime losses and 26 losses for the season. The team is currently placed 14th in the 15-team league with 42 points, two points ahead of last-place Jukurit. Lukko is comfortably in first with 93 points, followed by IFK Helsinki with 84 and TPS Turku with 80 points.

Rooba is the second-best goalscorer in the Finnish league, having scored 23 goals for the season. The season leader is Swedish player Sebastian Wannström (Ässät). Both men also have nine assists each.

--

