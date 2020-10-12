Puck dropped for Estonian hockey season start on Saturday

The highest level Estonian ice hockey league Coolbet Hokiliiga began on Saturday with reigning champion Tartu Välk falling to Kohtla-Järve HC Everest after a shootout.

After the regular three periods, the match was tied at 5 going into over-time. The extra period however did not see a single goal which led to a shootout in the opening meeting of the season.

HC Everest was able to realize on one attempt in the shootout to a zero-showing from Välk, giving the Kohtla-Järve team a 6:5 win in total.

The second meeting of the Coolbet Hokiliiga, consisting of five teams for the 2020/2021 season, saw HC Panter taking a 4:2 victory over Narva PSK.

