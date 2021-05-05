Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Shopping trolley. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Last year, the average expenditure per household member each month was €477, which is €12 less than in 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Food and housing expenses increased by €7 year on year.

Anet Müürsoo, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, said expenditure on food and housing accounted for 39 percent of the total household budget, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than in 2019. Compulsory expenditure per household member grew by €7 euros and totaling €186 per month, on average.

"The average monthly expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages was €108 per household member, which is €5 more than the year before. The average expenditure on housing per month was €78 – this is €2 more than in 2019," added Müürsoo.

Compared to 2019, the average expenditure on transport decreased by €6 (to €66), the expenditure on recreation and culture by €5 (to €47) and the expenditure on clothing and footwear by €3 (€23). The expenditure on household equipment and operation (€38) increased by €2 year on year.

Expenditure per household member in a month (euros), 2019-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

"By county, the expenditure per household member in a month was the highest in Hiiu, Rapla and Harju counties at €533, €528 and €508, respectively. The monthly expenditure was the lowest in Võru and Ida-Viru counties at, respectively, €398 and €381 per household member. Compared to 2019, the differences in household expenditure between counties have become smaller," Müürsoo said.

By type of household, the biggest decrease in monthly expenditure per household member was registered among couples with minor and adult children (down by €57), couples with three or more children (down by €42) and couples with one child (down by €42). There was an increase in expenditure in households without children: single persons aged under 65 (up by €47) and single persons aged 65 and over (up by €24).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-Residency launches collection points in Singapore, Brazil and Thailand

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:23

67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

09:55

Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

09:24

Foreign minister to UN: Estonia committed to human rights and freedoms

08:55

European Commission agrees state aid rules for Tallinn's Linnahall

08:31

Party ratings: Reform continue to lose support, EKRE gaining ground

08:22

Isamaa expels mass membership drive organizer Updated

04.05

Priit Sibul appointed new Isamaa representative on ERR supervisory board

04.05

Prime minister: Ratas' budget strategy criticisms odd given his involvement

04.05

Riigikogu speaker gets first coronavirus vaccine shot

04.05

Tallinn tourism service providers join Goodwill Agreement

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: