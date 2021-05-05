Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

Last year, the average expenditure per household member each month was €477, which is €12 less than in 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Food and housing expenses increased by €7 year on year.

Anet Müürsoo, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, said expenditure on food and housing accounted for 39 percent of the total household budget, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than in 2019. Compulsory expenditure per household member grew by €7 euros and totaling €186 per month, on average.

"The average monthly expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages was €108 per household member, which is €5 more than the year before. The average expenditure on housing per month was €78 – this is €2 more than in 2019," added Müürsoo.

Compared to 2019, the average expenditure on transport decreased by €6 (to €66), the expenditure on recreation and culture by €5 (to €47) and the expenditure on clothing and footwear by €3 (€23). The expenditure on household equipment and operation (€38) increased by €2 year on year.

Expenditure per household member in a month (euros), 2019-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

"By county, the expenditure per household member in a month was the highest in Hiiu, Rapla and Harju counties at €533, €528 and €508, respectively. The monthly expenditure was the lowest in Võru and Ida-Viru counties at, respectively, €398 and €381 per household member. Compared to 2019, the differences in household expenditure between counties have become smaller," Müürsoo said.

By type of household, the biggest decrease in monthly expenditure per household member was registered among couples with minor and adult children (down by €57), couples with three or more children (down by €42) and couples with one child (down by €42). There was an increase in expenditure in households without children: single persons aged under 65 (up by €47) and single persons aged 65 and over (up by €24).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!