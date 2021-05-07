Number of tourists visiting Estonia dropped 43 percent in March 2021

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallinn skyline, with the Viru Hotel in the foreground. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian accommodation establishments served 51,000 tourists in March, which is a decrease of 43 percent compared to the same month of 2020, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The numbers of both foreign and domestic tourists dropped.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that most of the accommodated guests were again domestic tourists.

"In March 2020, half of the customers of accommodation establishments were foreign tourists, but the impact of the coronavirus reduced their share to 17 percent this March," said Laurmaa.

Accommodation establishments served 9,000 foreign tourists, who spent 32,000 nights in total. Compared to last year's March, the number of foreign tourists dropped by 81 percent and their nights spent by 66 percent.

The number of visitors from Russia fell by 93 percent, from Finland by 92 percent and from Latvia by 71 percent. The majority of foreign tourists stayed in Harju county, followed by Tartu, Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties.

 42,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 5 percent less than in March 2020. However, their number of nights spent increased by 6 percent. Of the domestic tourists, 43 percent stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju county, 13 percent in Tartu county, and 7 percent in Pärnu and Ida-Viru counties each.

 In March, there were 897 accommodation establishments open for tourists in Estonia, which is 1 percent less than the year before. There were 19,000 rooms and 43,000 bed places available for guests. 14 percent of the rooms were occupied.

The average cost of a guest night was 26 euros, which is seven euros cheaper than in March 2020. An overnight stay cost more than the Estonian average in Harju and Tartu counties, respectively 29 and 27 euros. The average cost of a guest night in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties was 24 euros.

Accommodated foreign and domestic tourists, March 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:21

Vaccination plan for under 50s will be announced next week

13:09

AK: In-company coronavirus vaccine drive attracting younger staff interest

12:37

Medicines agency: 'Anti-coronavirus' nasal spray is only general remedy

12:12

Government approves UNSC domestic action plan on women's rights

11:43

Labor migration between Estonia, Finland may not recover at end of May

11:26

Several medical and care institutions will make vaccination mandatory

10:58

Tallinn-Stockholm ferry may not reopen until 2022

10:42

Health Board: 383 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:18

Minister: If restrictions followed now, summer events may happen

09:54

Consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in April year-on-year

09:24

Number of tourists visiting Estonia dropped 43 percent in March 2021

08:54

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over EU citizens' entry ban

08:33

Riigikogu committee to IMF: Estonia structural deficit to improve next year

07:59

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace Updated

06.05

Applications growing for private schools' establishment, enlargement

06.05

Gallery: Estonian Artists' Union opens spring exhibition in Tallinn

06.05

Kallas: Government has nine more tasks to perform to complete 100-day plan

06.05

Tartu's Dorpat Conference Center to become 24-hour gym

06.05

Tallinn-Aegna ferry restarts on May 1

06.05

Kallas: Government 'fully supports' sanctioned language board director

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: