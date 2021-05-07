Number of tourists visiting Estonia dropped 43 percent in March 2021

Estonian accommodation establishments served 51,000 tourists in March, which is a decrease of 43 percent compared to the same month of 2020, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The numbers of both foreign and domestic tourists dropped.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that most of the accommodated guests were again domestic tourists.

"In March 2020, half of the customers of accommodation establishments were foreign tourists, but the impact of the coronavirus reduced their share to 17 percent this March," said Laurmaa.

Accommodation establishments served 9,000 foreign tourists, who spent 32,000 nights in total. Compared to last year's March, the number of foreign tourists dropped by 81 percent and their nights spent by 66 percent.

The number of visitors from Russia fell by 93 percent, from Finland by 92 percent and from Latvia by 71 percent. The majority of foreign tourists stayed in Harju county, followed by Tartu, Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties.

42,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 5 percent less than in March 2020. However, their number of nights spent increased by 6 percent. Of the domestic tourists, 43 percent stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju county, 13 percent in Tartu county, and 7 percent in Pärnu and Ida-Viru counties each.

In March, there were 897 accommodation establishments open for tourists in Estonia, which is 1 percent less than the year before. There were 19,000 rooms and 43,000 bed places available for guests. 14 percent of the rooms were occupied.

The average cost of a guest night was 26 euros, which is seven euros cheaper than in March 2020. An overnight stay cost more than the Estonian average in Harju and Tartu counties, respectively 29 and 27 euros. The average cost of a guest night in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties was 24 euros.

Accommodated foreign and domestic tourists, March 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

