Over 26,000 vaccine doses administered at Tartu vaccination center

More than 26,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered at Tartu's vaccination center since it opened on April 27.

In total, 26,522 doses have been injected and the majority were Pfizer/BioNTech.

The clinic was set up and is run by the City of Tartu, the University of Tartu Hospital and Tartu Ambulance Service.

Dr. Andres Kotsar, head of the University of Tartu Hospital, said on average 1,000 vaccine doses are administered in the center each day and there has been a lot of interest.

Kotsar urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so during the summer and upcoming holidays. "This the only way can we hope that the pandemic will not be triggered again this year," he said.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said he was pleased that the center's work has gone so smoothly.

"I thank all the parties, including the clinic and ambulance doctors. However, I would especially like to highlight the vaccination center volunteers who have found the time and opportunity to contribute. Hopefully, we will be able to continue our daily life without restrictions in the autumn, but it will primarily depend on vaccination," he said.

Tartu Vaccination Center is located in A. Le Coq sports building at Ihaste 7.

