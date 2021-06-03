Over 26,000 vaccine doses administered at Tartu vaccination center

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tartu vaccination center. Source: Tartu University Hospital.
News

More than 26,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered at Tartu's vaccination center since it opened on April 27.

In total, 26,522 doses have been injected and the majority were Pfizer/BioNTech.

The clinic was set up and is run by the City of Tartu, the University of Tartu Hospital and Tartu Ambulance Service. 

Dr. Andres Kotsar, head of the University of Tartu Hospital, said on average 1,000 vaccine doses are administered in the center each day and there has been a lot of interest. 

Kotsar urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so during the summer and upcoming holidays. "This the only way can we hope that the pandemic will not be triggered again this year," he said.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said he was pleased that the center's work has gone so smoothly. 

"I thank all the parties, including the clinic and ambulance doctors. However, I would especially like to highlight the vaccination center volunteers who have found the time and opportunity to contribute. Hopefully, we will be able to continue our daily life without restrictions in the autumn, but it will primarily depend on vaccination," he said.

Tartu Vaccination Center is located in A. Le Coq sports building at Ihaste 7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:05

Over 26,000 vaccine doses administered at Tartu vaccination center

14:59

Mihkel Mutt: The jack-o'-lantern of direct elections

14:09

Estonia looking to donate 800,000 coronavirus vaccines Updated

14:02

Prime minister: EDF, NATO troops met all and every challenge of past year

13:31

AK: First mask-free day in Tartu sees public divided on keeping up practice

12:22

Former adviser seeking disciplinary action against prosecutor general

11:49

Marti Aavik appointed new Postimees editor-in-chief

11:18

AK: Valga County seeing higher coronavirus rates than average

10:48

Health Board: 105 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

10:47

Travelers urged to check rules before traveling abroad

10:22

Narva energy union concerned about fate of employees

09:48

Tänak heads for Rally Italia Sardegna in search of victory

09:22

Gallery: Russian military delegation gets overview of EDF exercise

08:51

Harju County Court declares Mall of Tallinn's parent company bankrupt

08:26

Longterm investments will see Tallinn's debt burden triple in five years

02.06

Gallery: Kabul ceremony marks end of Estonia's 18-year Afghanistan presence

02.06

Apollo Kino to open cinema in Tartu Tasku Center in fall

02.06

Village of the Year 2021: Vote for your favorite

02.06

Tall Ships Races 2021 canceled, Tallinn to host maritime festival

02.06

Defense minister: Ukraine's security is Europe's security

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: