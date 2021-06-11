Tallinn tram service to be disrupted from Monday

Tramm. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn's tramlines 1 and 3 will be disrupted from Monday (June 14) for a week during the renovation of Poska Street in Kadriorg.

Tallinn City Center District announced on Facebook that line 3 will be suspended for a week and line 1 will be redirected.

"During the reorganization, tram line no. 1 will run in the direction of Tondi from Mere Boulevard via Viru Square to Pärnu Road and from there to Tondi Street and in the direction of Kopli from Tondi Street to Pärnu Road and via Viru Square to Mere Boulevard. Additional stops will be made at all tram stops on this route and stops at Tallinn University, Koidula, Kadriorg, and Poska will be omitted" the council wrote.

During the reorganization, additional bus stops will be created on Narva Road: bus lines No. 5 and 8 will stop at the Hobujaama stop and bus lines No. 1A, 5, 8, 29, 60, and 63 will stop in the tram stop area of ​​Tallinn University.

In the direction of the City Centre, bus lines No. 1A, 5, 8, 29, 34A, 35, 38, 44, 51, 60 and 63 will make a stop in the area between the intersections of Bensiini and Filmi streets.

A map of the affected area. Source: Tallinn City Government.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

