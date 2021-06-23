Kontaveit beats world number seven to reach Eastbourne quarter finals

Anett Kontaveit. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Anett Kontaveit has breezed past world number seven Bianca Andreescu (Canada) at the Eastbourne tennis tournament in England, winning in straight sets, 6:3, 6:3 and booking herself a place in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

The game came just one day after her first round encounter against Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia), postponed from Monday due to rain and an encounter which the Estonian, ranked 27th in the world, required three sets to emerge victorious from.

Kontaveit will face Swiss player Viktorija Golubic (72nd in the world) in the next round.

The Wimbledon championships start next Monday, with the draw to be announced on Friday. Eastbourne is a women's warmer tournament for the grand slam event in SW19, with the Queen's Club tournament in West Kensington being the men's equivalent.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

