Three South Estonian men shoot themselves in the hand to dodge bet loss

Three Valga County men injured themselves after each shooting themselves in the hand with an air rifle Friday night, in order to avoid losing a bet.

The Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Southern Prefecture social media page noted Saturday that: "We received a report at night-time about three men who had all sustained the same type of hand injury."

"It then transpired that after consuming alcohol, the men had made a bet of €2,000 on who would dare to shoot themselves in the hand with an air rifle," the post went on, stating that since none of the three wanted to be the "loser" and fork out the required sum, they had all engaged in the Jackass TV or Dudesons-esque stunt.

The PPA's cover image on its post reads: "A Police warning message should be written here. However, it turns out that we have not yet developed a communications plan for Darwin [awards] candidates."

The men, which daily Postimees says comprised two aged 18 and one aged 32, did not sustain any reported serious injuries.

"It may sound like an anecdote, but no - these are people from among us," the PPA post continued.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!