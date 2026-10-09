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Police apprehend T1 Mall jewelry heist suspects

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T1 Mall of Tallinn in Ülemiste.
T1 Mall of Tallinn in Ülemiste. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Police arrested three men in late September on suspicion of stealing jewelry from a store at Tallinn's T1 shopping mall. The men were remanded in custody with court authorization.

Police have arrested three men suspected of stealing nearly €500,000 worth of jewelry from a store at Tallinn's T1 shopping mall, Delfi writes.

The suspects are two Russian citizens, aged 46 and 38, and a 38-year-old Estonian citizen.

According to Valmar Viitak, head of the serious crimes unit at the Police and Border Guard Board's Northern Prefecture, police were notified on the morning of September 23 that thieves had broken into the jewelry store overnight.

Investigators established that the suspects had entered the store through the shopping center's ceiling and stolen jewelry worth nearly half a million euros.

Over the following two days, police reviewed nearby security camera footage, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

On September 25, officers received information that the 46-year-old suspect was planning to leave Estonia and arrested him after stopping a vehicle near Valga, while the other two suspects were detained the same day in Ida-Viru County.

Prosecutor Marko Moorlat, who is leading the criminal investigation, said the evidence indicated that the theft had been carefully planned and required substantial preparation, coordination and prior knowledge of the store.

According to Moorlat, prosecutors believed the suspects posed a risk of committing further crimes or evading criminal proceedings if released, given their backgrounds and the circumstances uncovered during the investigation.

All three men were remanded in custody pending trial at the prosecution's request and with court authorization.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi

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