Roadworks taking place in Tallinn's City Center throughout summer

On Monday (June 28), renovation works of the intra-quarter roads of Tallinn City Center (Kesklinn) district began and will last until September.

Asphalt pavement of the streets and sidewalks will be relayed and dilapidated curbs will be replaced. Tree pruning and landscaping work will also be carried out.

Construction works will take place on Aasa Street, Saturni Street, Komeedi Street and Aedvilja Street. In addition, renovation works will be carried out this year on Vineeri Street, Lastekodu Street and Tatari Street.

The construction work is performed by Watercom OÜ and the cost of the work is €663,000.

Road users are asked to follow the temporary traffic management and the traffic signs installed in the area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!