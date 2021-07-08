Long-serving City of Tallinn finance director steps down

Katrin Kendra. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A long-serving Tallinn city government bureaucrat is stepping down after two decades working in the capital's financial department, noting the role and management at the local authority had evolved over that time.

Katrin Kendra, who has worked as the City of Tallinn's CFO for 15 years, saw her resignation accepted Thursday. She will leave the job on August 31.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said: "I thank Katrin Kendra for developing Tallinn's financial management, creating an efficient financial organization and for being a responsible custodian of Tallinn's wallet for almost twenty years."

"I am also pleased that Katrin Kendra agreed to help the city with her advice until the end of this year. We wish Katrin Kendra much success and worthy challenges in the future," he went on.

Kendra said that both the functions of the city's financial service, and the role of the city's CFO, have evolved during her time in office and in line with changes to the city government's management structure.

She said: "In light of these changes, after 20 years of continuous challenging service, now is the time to move on, on the one hand giving myself the opportunity to put myself to the test elsewhere as well as the opportunity for new players in the city's financial management to take on new challenges."

She said that the 2009 economic crisis had been a particular challenge, and also noted that the capital ended 2020 with its best financial results ever, including the lowest debt burden on record.

"This is a good position to hand over the baton," she said.

Kendra worked at the city government's financial department for 20 years and was also decorated by the city in recognition of her work in 2012, while auditors and ratings agencies have praised the city's high-level financial management organization on more than one occasion, BNS reports.

Kendra will receive six months' salary upon leaving office, while a competitive process to find her successor will be rolled out to the public soon, it is reported.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

