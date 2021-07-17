Circuit court lifts injunction on oil shale plant construction

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Enefit oil-shale burning power station at Auvere, just west of Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Economy

A court has lifted an injunction barring the construction of a shale oil plant in northeastern Estonia.

Tartu Circuit Court lifted an injunction placed by the first-tier administrative court Friday, following an application from state energy giant Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Power.

The injunction had suspended the validity of the building permit for the Enefit 282 oil plant until a court decision in the case enters into force.

An environmental group, MTÜ Loodusvolu, appealed to the court in April last year, seeking the annulment of the building permit issued by the city government of Narva-Jõesuu, on both environmental grounds generally and climate change requirements established at EU-level in particular.

While oil shale mining and refining has been a staple of Ida-Viru County since the Soviet era, with its roots even earlier than that, during Estonia's first period of independence, it has not only been hit by the economic cycle – such as the phenomenon of negative world oil prices early in 2020 – but also by factors such as milder recent winters and the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ultimately, the largest question facing the sector is the EU climate change commitment, whereby all member states would be climate neutral by 2050, which renders the oil shale industry largely obsolete.

This has a political dimension, since Ida-Viru County, where nearly all the oil shale industry is located, has traditionally long been a major support base for the Center Party. Most of the towns in the county, including Narva-Jõesuu, are majority Russian-speaking.

While the Tartu circuit court found that the litigating NGO, MTÜ Loodusvolu, has a need for interim legal protection, it did not consider the continued application of interim legal protection to be justified in light of the expert assessments made in the case.

These assessments, plus the strategic environmental impact assessment report, show that the adverse effects of construction activities on the conservation objective of a nearby Natura 2000 network site are precluded with  clarity sufficient for European Court of Justice (ECJ) standards, the court found.

The judgement can be appealed within 15 days at the top-tier Supreme Court, also based in Tarty.

An appeal of MTÜ Loodusvolu against a decision of the Tartu Administrative Court of June 4, by which the appeal of the NGO against the building permit was rejected, is still pending at the circuit court, BNS reports, meaning the settlement of the main dispute continues at Tartu Circuit Court.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

16:34

Driving test mask-wearing requirement lifted for those vaccinated

15:46

High-risk fire hazard declared for four Estonian counties, starting Sunday

14:28

Circuit court lifts injunction on oil shale plant construction

12:15

Kristjan Prikk presents credentials as Estonia ambassador to US

11:35

Gallery: Tallinn market coronavirus vaccine bus attracts plenty of interest

10:51

Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:13

Estonia sending €200,000 aid to Lithuania amid migrant influx

09:05

Coronavirus wastewater surveys postponed a week

16.07

Punctures cut Tänak's Friday short, Rovanperä and Breen battling for lead Updated

16.07

Alexela Group posts 41.3 percent revenue loss in 2020, still turns profit

16.07

Telecoms firm Elisa reports Q2 revenue up 8.4 percent

16.07

Swedbank profits up €1.6 million on year to first half of 2021

16.07

29 children infected with coronavirus at summer camp

16.07

Ratas on EU's climate package: Estonia needs to stand up for itself

16.07

Galleries: One-off musical production brings huge 'diver' to Tallinn

16.07

Sony Pictures Classics buys Finnish-Estonian film "Compartment No.6" rights

16.07

Estonia joins NATO's Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative

16.07

Preliminary survey reveals significant damage to ferry Estonia wreck

16.07

Government opts to donate 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to African nations

16.07

Rasmus Puur awarded Young Cultural Figure Award

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: