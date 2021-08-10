Singer Viivi Sõnajalg dies

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Viivi Sõnajalg, 1962-2021. Source: Merily Malkus/ERR
Culture

Singer Viivi Sõnajalg has died, lifestyle magazine Kroonika reported on its website Tuesday.

In a statement, her husband, Oleg Sõnajalg, said that: "My dear wife Viivi Sõnajalg left us this morning. According to initial information, the issue was related a health problem."

A Police and Border Guard Board spokesperson told Kroonika (link in Estonian) that the body of a 58-year-old woman was found at a Tallinn apartment Tuesday.

Sõnajalg was one quarter of noted nineties pop act "Sõnajalg", made up of twin sisters Viivi and Siiri, and their husbands, Oleg and Andres, who are also brothers, nowadays active in business in the renewables energy sector.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

