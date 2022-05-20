Historian, longtime radio voice Hillar Palamets dies at 94

Estonian historian, teacher and longtime radio voice Hillar Palamets died on Friday; he was 94 years old.

In addition to being a historian and a teacher, he was also a history teaching methodologist.

In the mid-1990s, Palamets launched the radio series "History Lesson" ("Ajalootund") on Raadio 2, which ultimately remained on air for 18 years. After nearly 900 episodes, the final episode of "History Lesson" aired in March 2012.

Palamets also worked for Radio Kuku, Radio Nõmme and Sun FM.

During the Soviet occupation, Palamets was involved primarily in the publication of history-themed educational literature, but also the writing of popular science-oriented history books.

Born Hillar Heisvald in Tallinn in 1927, Palamets studied history at Tartu State University, where he graduated with honors in 1951. In 1969, he was named associate professor at the same, where he continued to teach through 1996.