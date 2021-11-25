Former government minister Peeter Olesk dies

News
Peeter Olesk (1953-2021).
Peeter Olesk (1953-2021). Source: Lauri Kulpsoo
News

Politician and academic Peeter Olesk has died. He was 67. Olesk was a government minister in the 1990s and also a literary museum director and University of Tartu librarian.

Born in Tallinn on December 25 1953, Olesk graduated in philology from the University of Tartu in 1977.

He was a member of the Estonian National Independence Party, formed while Estonia was still under Soviet occupation, in the early 1990s, joining the forerunner to Isamaa, in 1995 and remaining in that party for the rest of his life.

Olesk was population minister in Mart Laar's first administration (1993-1994) and culture and education minister 1994-1995, under Laar and then Andres Tarand.

He subsequently sat in the Riigikogu's IX composition, 1999-2003.

He was also director of the Estonian museum of literature (Kirjandusmuuseum), and of the University of Tartu Library, and worked as advisor to the rector of the university, and also to the rector of the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Eesti Maaülikool).

He was decorated with the Order of the White Star (Valgetähe teenetemärk), Class III, in 2001.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

State to launch record-breaking renewable energy procurement

17:20

Land Board publishes new orthophotos of Estonia

17:14

Lidl recruiting employees in front of other retail stores

16:52

Züleyxa Izmailova will not continue as Estonian Greens chair

16:25

Former government minister Peeter Olesk dies

15:52

€12.6 million allocated for creation of oxygen treatment wards

15:32

Average housing loan exceeds €100,000 for first time

15:21

Supreme Court Judge: Government Covid orders should be less wide-ranging

15:19

Soaring paper prices latest issue to blight print media market

14:45

Resigned minister made felling volume decision without industry proposals

14:37

Supreme Court: No grounds to halt EDF vaccination program

14:05

Police, navy vessels likely to be merged into one fleet

13:47

New coronavirus drugs expected to arrive in Estonia in January

13:37

PM: 11 p.m. entertainment curfew ends if Covid risk level falls to 'Yellow'

12:51

Estonia experienced coronavirus wave ahead of Europe

12:15

Gallery: No such thing as too cold for winter swimming

11:51

Tallinn urban planning mayor: Speed limit in capital should be lowered

11:25

Baltic, Polish presidents concerned by possible closure of Memorial

10:53

Legislation barring Huawei 5G tech passes Riigikogu

10:47

Health Board: 333 hospitalized patients, 619 new cases, 10 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

23.11

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims

08:16

Health Board: Restrictions to continue even if situation stabilizes

24.11

Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

23.11

Estonian-Russian border secured with razor blade wire in Narva

10:47

Health Board: 333 hospitalized patients, 619 new cases, 10 deaths

12:51

Estonia experienced coronavirus wave ahead of Europe

24.11

First ever private movie investment fund launched

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: