Former MP, humorist Kirill Teiter dies at 69

Former politician, journalist and humorist Kirill Teiter, also known in Saaremaa as the king of Torgu, died on Friday; he was 69 years old.

Born on August 25, 1952, Teiter graduated from the Tallinn Polytechnic Institute with a degree in economics in 1975 and from Tartu State University with a degree in journalism in 1986, regional paper Saarte Hääl wrote (link in Estonian).

During his lifetime, in addition to being a member of the Tallinn Unit of the volunteer Estonian Defense League (KL) from 1992-2009, Teiter also worked as an engineer, an economist, a journalist and a press spokesperson.

From 1989-1993, Teiter served on Tallinn City Council as a representative of the Estonian Green Movement (ERL). In 1992, he ran for election to the Riigikogu as a member of the joke Independent Royalist Party of Estonia, and earned a personal mandate with 6,314 votes.

That same year, Teiter was also crowned Kirill I, king of the Kingdom of Torgu on the Sõrve Peninsula of Saaremaa, which was declared in order to restore Torgu Municipality's rights as a de jure of the territory of the Republic of Estonia.

Teiter wrote the books "Kirill!" "Kurjam ja Nurjam," "Kati ja Jeti," "Autoaeg" and "Mina, miilits," and was involved in the satirical Estonian magazine Pikker as well as RAMETO, Vikerraadio's radio entertainment programming editorial board.